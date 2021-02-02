Breaking News
Armanino’s Unwavering Commitment to Client Service in the Face of Volatile Times Results in Its Highest Ever Net Promoter Score

ClearlyRated Awarded the Firm with Best of Accounting Accolade for the Sixth Time in a Row and Second Diamond Award

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced that ClearlyRated, a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research, awarded it a Best of Accounting certification for the sixth consecutive year and the firm’s second Diamond Award. Scoring a 72, Armanino is rated over three times as high as the accounting industry average of 23. This was a 26% increase year-over-year, and in-part thanks to the firm’s rapid response and agility around the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption to business.

“Armanino was founded as a ‘client-first’ firm, and we saw greater need for both responsiveness and a proactive approach to our client relationships amid the volatility of the past year,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Whether it was educating our clients on requirements around PPP loans and best practices for return to work policies or sharing regulatory updates from the SBA, IRS or even FDA, we have been putting a premium on staying in continuous contact with a focus on navigating current business challenges.”

The score is calculated by measuring loyalty between a provider and a business through a comprehensive customer satisfaction survey. Net Promoter Scores are used by more than two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies and provide insight into an organization’s reputation and success.

See What People Are Saying

“Stellar team – no matter who we engage with, the level of support is great. They don’t just answer our questions, but provide the information behind their answers.” -GreatSchools, Inc.

“Armanino helped me through the PPP process and didn’t stop until we received the money. They were proactive and contacted me before I even knew we were eligible for that program, which helped us survive this horrible pandemic.” – Millennium Metalcraft, Inc.

“Reasonably priced, quick and thorough work, in a spirit of partnership and good humor.” -Jackbox Games, Inc.

“Armanino has consistently provided high quality work and they are available for support throughout the year.” -Marin Humane Society

“I’ve experienced a very long history of exemplary service with Armanino. The firm partners with us to provide exceptional support, kind and clear communication, terrific knowledge along with timely service and meticulous attention to detail. I highly recommend.” -Individual Client

To learn more about ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting award and Armanino’s ranking, visit: https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting/ca-usa/san-ramon-ca/armanino-llp-san-ramon-ca.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

