Armenia seals Iran border after coronavirus reports

Armenia is closing its border with Iran for two weeks and suspending air traffic after reports of coronavirus cases there, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus clampdown spreads fear and doubt in northern Italy - February 23, 2020
- Earthquake in Turkey-Iran border region kills nine, injures more than 100 - February 23, 2020
- Kuroda says BOJ will be ‘fully prepared’ to act on virus risk - February 23, 2020