Armenian General Benevolent Union Launches AGBU LA Cares Initiative to Help Those Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

AGBU LA Cares: Meeting Needs in Unprecedented Times

Los Angeles, CA, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) has launched AGBU LA Cares, an initiative designed to help those in need of basic food necessities due to recent financial hardship stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AGBU and members of the community came together on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 to distribute the first round of food and water to those who need help during these difficult times. Adhering to strict social distancing and sanitary guidelines, items were packaged to help families prepare balanced and nutritious meals, with each box aimed to provide one to two weeks of food.

AGBU’s network of volunteers are supporting this endeavor by helping package, distribute, and fundraise. Levon Keshishian, Director of Facilities & Assets at AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School (MDS) in Canoga Park, is spearheading the important task of coordinating purchases and collections, working closely with the school chef to select a variety of high-quality products.

The volunteers packed cheese, lentils, salt, tea, oil, rice, spaghetti, and additional items in hopes of helping those who have limited access to food. In a symbolic gesture marking the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, AGBU launched the AGBU LA Cares initiative on Friday, April 24, 2020, inviting anyone in need to sign up at agbugiving.org/LAcares/. Over 100 boxes were reserved in less than 48 hours.

The contact-less pickups were arranged from the AGBU Canoga Park school and Pasadena high school and center where team members in requisite masks and gloves delivered the boxes and cases of water directly into the trunks of those who came by. With easy check-ins through designaged areas to make the pick-up both safe and efficient, both recipients and volunteers adhered to social distancing guidelines.

Yervant Demirjian, AGBU Central Board Member and the heart behind the AGBU LA Cares Initiative said, “We care more than ever about our extended family during these extraordinary times. As Armenians and Los Angeleans we feel even closer as a community. We hope this package from AGBU LA Cares will put a smile on the faces of those who need it the most, even if only for a few seconds.” AGBU will continue their efforts to help those who need it most. Distributions are extended through the month of May. If you or someone you know in the Los Angeles area are in need of essentials, please visit agbu.org/LAcares to reserve a box.

AGBU is the world’s largest non-profit organization devoted to upholding the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs. Each year, AGBU is committed to making a difference in the lives of 500,000 people across Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian diaspora. Since 1906, AGBU has remained true to one overarching goal: to create a foundation for the prosperity of all Armenians. In the western region of the United States, home to more than a million American citizens of Armenian origin, AGBU’s Western District office is located in Pasadena and serves the Armenian community through its chapters; special groups; community centers; schools; cultural, artistic, social, and youth-oriented programs such as sports and scouts; a theater company; and a mentorship program.

