Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Armenian General Benevolent Union Launches AGBU LA Cares Initiative to Help Those Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Armenian General Benevolent Union Launches AGBU LA Cares Initiative to Help Those Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

AGBU LA Cares: Meeting Needs in Unprecedented Times

Los Angeles, CA, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) has launched AGBU LA Cares, an initiative designed to help those in need of basic food necessities due to recent financial hardship stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AGBU and members of the community came together on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 to distribute the first round of food and water to those who need help during these difficult times. Adhering to strict social distancing and sanitary guidelines, items were packaged to help families prepare balanced and nutritious meals, with each box aimed to provide one to two weeks of food.

AGBU’s network of volunteers are supporting this endeavor by helping package, distribute, and fundraise. Levon Keshishian, Director of Facilities & Assets at AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School (MDS) in Canoga Park, is spearheading the important task of coordinating purchases and collections, working closely with the school chef to select a variety of high-quality products.

The volunteers packed cheese, lentils, salt, tea, oil, rice, spaghetti, and additional items in hopes of helping those who have limited access to food. In a symbolic gesture marking the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, AGBU launched the AGBU LA Cares initiative on Friday, April 24, 2020, inviting anyone in need to sign up at agbugiving.org/LAcares/. Over 100 boxes were reserved in less than 48 hours.

The contact-less pickups were arranged from the AGBU Canoga Park school and Pasadena high school and center where team members in requisite masks and gloves delivered the boxes and cases of water directly into the trunks of those who came by. With easy check-ins through designaged areas to make the pick-up both safe and efficient, both recipients and volunteers adhered to social distancing guidelines.

Yervant Demirjian, AGBU Central Board Member and the heart behind the AGBU LA Cares Initiative said, “We care more than ever about our extended family during these extraordinary times. As Armenians and Los Angeleans we feel even closer as a community. We hope this package from AGBU LA Cares will put a smile on the faces of those who need it the most, even if only for a few seconds.” AGBU will continue their efforts to help those who need it most. Distributions are extended through the month of May. If you or someone you know in the Los Angeles area are in need of essentials, please visit agbu.org/LAcares to reserve a box.

AGBU is the world’s largest non-profit organization devoted to upholding the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs. Each year, AGBU is committed to making a difference in the lives of 500,000 people across Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian diaspora. Since 1906, AGBU has remained true to one overarching goal: to create a foundation for the prosperity of all Armenians. In the western region of the United States, home to more than a million American citizens of Armenian origin, AGBU’s Western District office is located in Pasadena and serves the Armenian community through its chapters; special groups; community centers; schools; cultural, artistic, social, and youth-oriented programs such as sports and scouts; a theater company; and a mentorship program.

To learn more about AGBU, visit www.agbu.org and https://agbuwesterndistrict.org/.

                                                                                                      ###

Attachments

  • IMG_9395
  • thumbnail_IMG_8696 
CONTACT: Annie Agopian
Armenian General Benevolent Union
8182741444
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.