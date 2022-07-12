Armstrong World Industries Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
LANCASTER, Pa., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, will release its second quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the conference call and the accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.

Those wishing to participate by telephone must register prior to the event using the registration link below. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

Registration Link: Armstrong World Industries Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

A replay of the event will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com

Contacts  
Investors: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

About Armstrong
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has nearly 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For more information, visit ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.

