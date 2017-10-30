Army deserter Bergdahl apologizes to troops injured searching for him

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Reuters) – U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl took the stand at his sentencing on Monday, apologizing to the troops who got hurt searching for him after he deserted in Afghanistan in 2009 and detailing the harsh conditions of Taliban captivity.
