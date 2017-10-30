Army judge says Trump comments have not influenced Bergdahl case

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s repeated criticism of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl has not hurt the soldier’s chances of a fair sentence for deserting his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and endangering troops, a military judge ruled on Monday.
