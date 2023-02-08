Arna Marketing Group, Inc. Arna Marketing Group, Inc.

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walk into Arna Marketing Group’s plant in Branchburg Township, New Jersey and you will find an impressive fleet of industry-leading Canon production inkjet technology busy at work.

While four Canon ProStream 1800 web fed inkjet presses and four Canon varioPRINT iX3200 sheetfed inkjet presses are the crown jewels of the shop floor, Arna’s investment in state-of-the-art technology doesn’t stop there. From PRISMAproduction Advanced JDF Processor workflow automation software to robust finishing solutions including Hunkeler inline and offline finishing solutions with Müller Martini Presto II booklet maker, CP Bourg saddle-stitchers, Tecnau perforator, Heidelberg Stahlfolder TH 82 folders with continuous feed, Standard Finishing perfect binding, punch, folding, die-cut, slit, crease, cut, trim, and collating to JETVision inspection technology, Arna has it all.

The wall-to-wall showcase of the latest and greatest print technology solutions are what Steven Hegna, president, Arna Marketing Group refers to as “The Arna Advantage.” “The Arna Advantage is about providing our customers with the best end-to-end solutions along with world class customer service. To do that, we invest in state-of-the-art print technology to maximize productivity and accelerate time to market to deliver stunning high-quality output in order to provide our customers with the competitive advantage they need in today’s marketplace,” Steven said. “Technology moves at a rapid pace; you keep up or you get left behind. It is a continuous improvement cycle, adopt and go. If you know, you know. Those that know are the survivors of the pandemic, the supply chain issues, the looming recession and all the other obstacles that have yet to come. Those that are keeping up with the advances in technology are the ones leading the future of print.”

Arna Marketing Group provides stunning print products, strategy, creative execution, and data analytic services to Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare, financial services, banking, retail, pharmaceutical, insurance and education sectors. Established in 2005 as a woman-owned business, Steven and his wife Mette Hegna teamed to create and execute on their vision of The Arna Advantage, designed to ensure success for their customers. Delivering on their vision has resulted in the trifecta of success for Arna: loyal customers, loyal employees, and loyal partners.

To Steven, the reasons for choosing Canon inkjet are obvious. For instance, Arna’s days of preprinted shells are long behind them. Today, with the ProStream, they use White Paper Factory processes. White Paper Factory is considered best in class for customer communication as it helps deliver substantial cost savings by virtually eliminating pre-printing and inventory costs and reduce labor while enabling dynamic printing of high-quality, full-color, personalized documents known to garner higher response rates and overall ROI.

“The high speed and high quality of the ProStream is phenomenal,” Steven states. “At full speed, the ProStream delivers a stunning 1,200 dpi and that’s the type of quality we want to give to our customers.” The ProStream 1800 has a print speed of over 1,900 letter impressions per minute and sets a new benchmark for inkjet quality with a color gamut beyond offset standards on most papers. In addition, the ProStream allows for a wide range of media including offset coated, uncoated, and inkjet optimized papers from 40 gsm to 300 gsm, making it the powerhouse for a wide range of high-quality applications, including premium and high-volume direct mail, books, catalogs, and magazines.

“Teaming ProStream with the varioPRINT iX enables Arna to do it all, say yes to all jobs, no matter what they are, no matter how big or small, or how high the quality requirements are, or how fast the turn. The answer is ‘Yes, we can’—in fact, our answer is ‘Yes AND’—‘Yes, we can do that AND we can show you how to do what you are asking even better,” Steven said. “Look, simply put, customers don’t want to have to tell their printer how to do the job. We must be leaders, and we must have the technology we need to lead, to show them what is possible.”

When asked why he chose Canon inkjet, Steven replied, “Canon Solutions America is the clear inkjet leader and is driving the evolution of print; they recognize the importance of evolving the technology and are committed to leading. The Arna Advantage is based on being a leader, and teaming with leaders, so Canon is the obvious choice.”

“Our customers recognize Canon’s commitment and significant investment in the evolution of inkjet technology to help them drive better business outcomes for their customers. Arna’s business strategy to upgrade to the most current technology as soon as it is available enables them to give their customers a clear market advantage. We look forward to seeing Arna’s continued success in the marketplace,” said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

The Arna Marketing Group team are members of thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers. thINK is led by a board of Canon inkjet customers and offers tools, training and educational resources designed to accelerate success with inkjet. Canon Solutions America inkjet customers can request membership by visiting thINKForum.com. Todd Roth, thINK Board president and vice president Manufacturing & Distribution, Core Publishing Solutions, a Thomson Reuters Business, comments, “Steven and Mette Hegna and their team at Arna Marketing Group are clear leaders in leveraging inkjet technology to offer advantages to their customers and we appreciate all the expertise and best practices they share with the thINK community of Canon inkjet customers.”

