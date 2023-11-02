Cambridge, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arnasi Group (“Arnasi™”), formed by the team that created LiquiGlide® technology, has unveiled its new strategy focused on creating biomedical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands that enhance patient and consumer quality of life.

Chairman and CEO Dan Salain will lead the company after three years as COO of Aceragen, bringing 28 years of global pharmaceutical and CPG experience that includes over 20 product launches. Beyond the immense potential of LiquiGlide® technology, Salain believes that thoughtful internal brand development will help Arnasi™ address unmet patient and consumer needs through elevated product experiences.

“By leveraging our world-class patented technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), we believe in focusing on product development to better tackle modern problems, where successful disruption can lead to life changing brands,” Salain said.

While LiquiGlide® technology remains the principal capability of Arnasi™, followers can expect ongoing innovation from a team with five MIT-trained scientists, including CTO and Co-Founder Dave Smith, a recipient of Forbes 30-under-30 honors.

As part of its refocus, Arnasi™ has added depth to its product and brand teams, signaling the company’s intent to push the boundaries of both technology and product experience. Joining Arnasi™ as EVP of Operations, industry veteran Brian Jackey has over 30 years of experience manufacturing and launching distinguished products, including Lucemyra for opioid withdrawal and Myobloc for sialorrhea. He is accompanied by Dr. Noah Wolfson, VP of program management, and Dr. Brienne Engel, director of business development. Wolfson has developed brand strategies for more than eight pre-commercial and commercial products, while Engel has facilitated hundreds of collaborations between academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical partners. Leading CPG commercial strategy is LiquiGlide veteran Dr. Sam Winslow, who is guiding development for upcoming consumer offerings.

“2024 is going to be a transformative year for us,” Winslow said. “We have such broad experience across categories, informing our focus on biomedical and CPG brand launches.”

About Arnasi™

Arnasi™ is developing next-generation biomedical and CPG products by leveraging proprietary technology to improve user experience and health outcomes for patient populations with best-in-class products. https://arnasigroup.com/

About LiquiGlide® technology

LiquiGlide® technology is a patented surface engineering technique that enables the creation of durable reduced-friction surfaces. TIME named LiquiGlide® technology one of the “Best Inventions of the Year” and Forbes awarded it “Best Food Innovation Of 2012.”

CONTACT: For media inquiries, contact Rivers Agency: publicrelations@riversagency.com 919-932-9985