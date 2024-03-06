GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the “Company” or “Arq”) today announced the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial performance, including a question and answer session, is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of Arq’s website at www.arq.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http://www.webcast-eqs.com/arq031324. A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the event and accessible via the same webcast link referenced above.
About Arq
Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.
Investor Contact:
Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman
312-445-2870
[email protected]