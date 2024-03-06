GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the “Company” or “Arq”) today announced the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial performance, including a question and answer session, is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of Arq’s website at www.arq.com . Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http://www.webcast-eqs.com/arq031324 . A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the event and accessible via the same webcast link referenced above.

