Manning, who joined Array Technologies in January 2023, will oversee the company’s international operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, has named Neil Manning as president and chief operating officer. Manning will continue to report directly to Array’s chief executive officer, Kevin G. Hostetler. He has previously served as the chief operations officer since January 2023.

In addition to continuing his role overseeing Array’s integrated supply chain function, Manning will assume end-to-end profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for Array’s international operations. He will also lead Array’s geographic expansion priorities; implement key strategic deliverables with c-suite functional leaders; identify and drive cross-functional process improvement initiatives across the company; and engage with Array’s customer and investor stakeholders to support the company’s mission.

“Neil has played an integral part in Array’s success over the last year and a half, and I look forward to seeing him excel in this new role,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer of Array. “His integrity, team-oriented mindset and proven ability to lead organizations on a global scale will serve him and our company well in his new role as we continue to grow Array’s operations around the world.”

This appointment also brings a new reporting structure, one that will enable other members of the executive team to focus on priority areas. Hostetler, who serves on the Board of the American Clean Power Association (ACP), will lean into industry-facing efforts with ACP and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and engage more in issues impacting the solar and renewable industries. He will also focus on customer and investor relations, as well as merger and acquisition opportunities.

“I am incredibly excited to take on the role of president and chief operating officer at Array. As we stand at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution, this is a pivotal moment for our company as we look to meet the growing needs of our customers. With innovative projects, new technologies, and global expansion on the horizon, I am eager to lead our talented team in creating a best-in-class experience for our customers and partners, while also furthering our mission to generate energy with integrity,” said Manning.

As a member of the executive leadership team, Manning will stay based in Array’s Chandler, Arizona office.

About Array

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Array’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors.

