Array Technologies invests in new technology to protect solar trackers from weather events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, is proud to announce the launch of its patented Hail Alert Response, a groundbreaking set of software features designed to autonomously protect solar assets from hail damage. This innovative technology is part of Array’s ongoing efforts to enhance the resilience and efficiency of solar energy systems in hail-prone regions.

The Hail Alert Response system leverages advanced weather prediction algorithms to preemptively stow solar trackers approximately 30 minutes before a predicted hail event. This proactive approach ensures that solar assets are safeguarded against potential damage, enhancing the longevity and durability of the investment.

Key Features and Availability

Weather Prediction Technology: Utilizes state-of-the-art forecasting to anticipate hail events, enabling pre-emptive stowing of solar trackers.

Utilizes state-of-the-art forecasting to anticipate hail events, enabling pre-emptive stowing of solar trackers. Wide Applicability and Compatibility: Available across the United States, the Hail Alert Response can be integrated with any existing DuraTrack or OmniTrack system.

Available across the United States, the Hail Alert Response can be integrated with any existing DuraTrack or OmniTrack system. Secure Communication: All communications between the SmarTrack Data Platform and the on-site SmarTrack Controller are encrypted.

All communications between the SmarTrack Data Platform and the on-site SmarTrack Controller are encrypted. Requirement: Along with a subscription to the service, a SmarTrack Controller is essential for the effective application of the Hail Alert Response features.

“Array is constantly seeking innovative ways to add value and long-term cost savings for our customers, by enhancing the resilience and performance of solar energy systems,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, Chief Executive Officer at Array. “With our patented Hail Alert Response, we’re offering our clients an exceptional layer of protection against the unpredictability of weather, while ensuring that solar projects remain productive and secure via encryption.”

This innovative solution is a testament to Array’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technologies that address the real-world challenges faced by solar energy producers. The Hail Alert Response is not just a step forward in safeguarding solar investments; it’s a leap toward a more reliable and sustainable energy future. To find out more about Array’s SmarTrack Hail Alert Response, please visit SmarTrack™ Hail Alert Response – Array Technologies (arraytechinc.com)

About Array Technologies

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations, and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

