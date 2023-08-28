ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), a leading provider of utility-scale solar tracker solutions, is the front-runner in domestic content sourcing, capable of achieving in excess of 85% of content from U.S. suppliers at scale—an unparalleled benchmark in the solar industry.

Array’s dedication to domestic manufacturing is evidenced by its collaborations with long-standing U.S. manufacturers, bolstering its domestic content offerings. Partnering with U.S. manufacturers that have a proven track record with Array not only assures timely delivery but also minimizes potential quality risks, thus lowering risk for its valued customers.

“Array has always placed significant emphasis on local sourcing. Our flexibility in supply chain management allows us to adapt, catering to projects with U.S. material content exceeding 85%,” stated Kevin Hostetler, CEO of Array. “Our history stands as a testament to our commitment. We have been prioritizing U.S. materials for our projects long before it became part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).”

“Our U.S. manufacturing is a well-established benefit of sourcing utility-scale solar trackers with Array,” said Neil Manning, chief operations officer of Array. “Our focus on domestic content not only boosts local industries but also ensures our customers receive the highest quality, timely products for their renewable energy projects.”

Array can achieve the largest capacity of domestic content available to the market, which directly positions Array customers to maximize their IRA benefits. Array’s commitment to domestic sourcing and unyielding drive for quality and reliability positions it at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution in the U.S., where it serves as a champion of a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

About Array Technologies

Array Technologies is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

