Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Arrcus Wins 2020 Edison Award

Arrcus Wins 2020 Edison Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arrcus, a leading provider of software-driven solutions that power network transformation for the interconnected world, announced that its industry-leading network operating system, ArcOS®, has been named a winner in the prestigious 2020 Edison Awards.

ArcOS was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world in such varied fields as product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education. “After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize ArcOS as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. 

Digital transformation is forcing organizations to re-imagine the way they build, manage, and operate their networking infrastructure. As business assets become increasingly distributed and hyperconnected, ArcOS offers unparalleled and massively scalable networking software solutions connecting on-premise, multi-cloud, and 5G-ready edge environments.

“It is an honor to receive the 2020 Edison Award as it recognizes the vision and execution of the Arrcus team as well as our innovative solutions that are democratizing the networking industry.  Innovation is at the core of our “Network Different” philosophy. It has resulted in ArcOS, a massively scalable, highly distributed, and hyperconnected operating system solution, which coupled with our modern OEM business model is reshaping and defining the future of how any service with any port will be connected anywhere,” said Devesh Garg, co-founder and CEO, Arrcus.

Additional Resources

  • Blog: Quality – How Arrcus drives continuous innovation and growth
  • Blog: Delivering greater business agility and operational flexibility with composable network software
  • Blog: Why building a routing software from first principles matters

About Arrcus
Arrcus provides software solutions that power network transformation for the interconnected data. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, and Tier One VCs.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc.
                                                                                                                                         
About the Edison Awards
The Edison Awards is the world’s most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

Press & Media Inquiries
Jin Woo
+1 (408) 884-1965
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.