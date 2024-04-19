Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., has claimed that the Thursday arrest of fellow “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter at anti-Israel protests at Columbia University was political payback for the congresswoman’s probing of the institution’s leadership the day before.
Bowman said Omar, D-Minn., had questioned Columbia leadership’s commitment to “free academic expression” during a fiery congressional hearing on Wednesday and the following day her daughter, Isra Hir
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Arrest of Ilhan Omar’s daughter at anti-Israel protest was political, fellow ‘Squad’ member says - April 19, 2024
- Melania Trump says US ‘must unite’ ahead of Mar-a-Lago Log Cabin Republicans event - April 19, 2024
- House takes key test vote for Johnson’s $95B foreign aid plan after Dems help it advance - April 19, 2024