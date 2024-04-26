Anti-Israel agitators at Columbia University filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) on Thursday demanding an investigation of “discriminatory treatment of Palestinian students and their allies” after NYPD officers arrested over a hundred demonstrators this week.

The group said the students had been “peacefully protesting Israel’s genocide.”

“Columbia’s vicious crackdown on student protest

[Read Full story at source]