Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Arrow Energy Announces Entry Into the Texas Electricity Market

Arrow Energy Announces Entry Into the Texas Electricity Market

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company Plans Include Providing Customers with Rewards, Exceptional Service, Competitive Rates, and Innovative Products

Arrow Energy logo

Arrow Energy logo
Arrow Energy logo

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arrow Energy TX LLC, a Texas-based retail energy provider, announced its plans to launch retail electricity services to Texans. Founded by energy industry veterans, Arrow Energy plans to offer affordable electricity plans powered by rewards and renewable energy options. The company is backed by a team that has served several hundred thousand residential and business customers over the last 14 years.

“Over the years, we have seen the erosion of customer service and the emergence of complicated plans that confuse the customer and cause them to make wrong decisions. We aim to utilize our experience to bring the customer the actual benefits of energy choice,” said Richard Booth, President of Arrow Energy. “Our executive team has over 100 years combined experience in Texas, throughout the United States and abroad. Our management team is dedicated to providing top-quality products that meet or exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“At Arrow Energy, we are committed to providing affordable electricity plans, 100% clean energy options, along with multiple rewards choices for our customers. As consumers, we have a responsibility to protect our environment by reducing our electricity use and carbon footprint,” said Nichola Clark, VP Creative Director of Arrow Energy. “As a customer-focused company, we are dedicated to serving and supporting our customers with excellent customer service.”

Arrow Energy customers will be rewarded various incentives weekly that can be redeemed at restaurants, retailers, and online shopping sites. Switching to Arrow Energy is very easy; with a few clicks or with just a phone call, customers can “go green”  to reduce their carbon footprint in a convenient and budget-friendly way.

Arrow Energy plans to go live in fall 2022. 

About Arrow Energy

Arrow Energy is a Texas-based retail electric provider. Arrow Energy is comprised of industry experts with more than 100 years of experience in the energy industry. All the electricity plans offered by Arrow Energy are simple and honest. There are no hidden fees or surprise charges. You can count on our combined experience and knowledge to provide you with exceptional customer service, rewards, energy pricing and products.

Media Contact

Nichola Clark

nikkiclark@arrowenergy.us

Related Images

Image 1: Arrow Energy logo

Arrow Energy logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Arrow Energy logo

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.