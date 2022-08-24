Arrow Energy Announces Entry Into the Texas Electricity Market

Company Plans Include Providing Customers with Rewards, Exceptional Service, Competitive Rates, and Innovative Products

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arrow Energy TX LLC, a Texas-based retail energy provider, announced its plans to launch retail electricity services to Texans. Founded by energy industry veterans, Arrow Energy plans to offer affordable electricity plans powered by rewards and renewable energy options. The company is backed by a team that has served several hundred thousand residential and business customers over the last 14 years.

“Over the years, we have seen the erosion of customer service and the emergence of complicated plans that confuse the customer and cause them to make wrong decisions. We aim to utilize our experience to bring the customer the actual benefits of energy choice,” said Richard Booth, President of Arrow Energy. “Our executive team has over 100 years combined experience in Texas, throughout the United States and abroad. Our management team is dedicated to providing top-quality products that meet or exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“At Arrow Energy, we are committed to providing affordable electricity plans, 100% clean energy options, along with multiple rewards choices for our customers. As consumers, we have a responsibility to protect our environment by reducing our electricity use and carbon footprint,” said Nichola Clark, VP Creative Director of Arrow Energy. “As a customer-focused company, we are dedicated to serving and supporting our customers with excellent customer service.”

Arrow Energy customers will be rewarded various incentives weekly that can be redeemed at restaurants, retailers, and online shopping sites. Switching to Arrow Energy is very easy; with a few clicks or with just a phone call, customers can “go green” to reduce their carbon footprint in a convenient and budget-friendly way.

Arrow Energy plans to go live in fall 2022.

About Arrow Energy

Arrow Energy is a Texas-based retail electric provider. Arrow Energy is comprised of industry experts with more than 100 years of experience in the energy industry. All the electricity plans offered by Arrow Energy are simple and honest. There are no hidden fees or surprise charges. You can count on our combined experience and knowledge to provide you with exceptional customer service, rewards, energy pricing and products.

