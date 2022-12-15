Arrow Energy’s residential electricity plans include rewards and energy sourced from renewable energy

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arrow Energy TX LLC, a Texas-based retail electricity provider, today announced the launch of its retail electricity business in Texas. The company, which is based in Houston, Texas, will serve the state’s deregulated energy market and plans to offer affordable electricity plans powered by rewards and renewable energy options. Arrow Energy initially offered a variety of electricity plans to friends and family on Oct. 12 and began offering energy to all Texas customers on Nov. 18, 2022.

“Arrow’s mission is to make it easy for Texans to get top-tier electricity plans at competitive rates, powered by rewards and electricity generated by renewable resources,” said Richard Booth, President of Arrow Energy. “Our company was founded on the principle of creating an energy experience that Texans can love. We know how important it is for customers to have access to clean energy options — and we want Texans to feel confident that your electricity comes from sources that are good for the environment, as well as good for your wallet.”

“Arrow Energy has built a platform that gives consumers an easy digital sign-up experience, no hidden fees, and a customer care team of bilingual members,” said Nichola Clark, VP Creative Director of Arrow Energy. “We are excited to roll out our rewards program, which incentivizes customers who are doing their part to help the planet and save money.”

Arrow Energy customers will be rewarded with incentives monthly that can be redeemed at restaurants, retailers, and online shopping sites. Switching to Arrow Energy is amazingly easy; with a few clicks or with just a phone call, customers can “go green” to reduce their carbon footprint in a convenient and budget-friendly way.

About Arrow Energy

Arrow Energy is a Texas-based retail electric provider. Arrow Energy is comprised of industry experts with more than 100 years of experience in the energy industry collectively. All the electricity plans offered by Arrow Energy are simple and honest. There are no hidden fees or surprise charges. You can count on our combined experience and knowledge to provide you with exceptional customer service, rewards, energy pricing and products.

Contact Information:

Nichola Clark

VP Creative Director

nikkiclark@arrowenergy.us

+19179294473

