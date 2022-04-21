ArrowMark Financial Corp. Announces Estimated March 2022 Net Asset Value and Sets Date to Host the First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

DENVER, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) (“ArrowMark Financial” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s March 31, 2022, estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was $21.44.

ArrowMark Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to report on the Company’s financial results and investment performance and provide its current market views on bank-related assets. The call will be hosted by Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-844-826-3035 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-412-317-5195. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting ArrowMark Financial’s investor relations website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 12, 2022, through midnight (Eastern Time) on May 26, 2022. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671 and the passcode is 10166432. The archive of the webcast will be available on the ArrowMark Financial’s website at ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com for limited time.

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

