ArrowStream Named One of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ArrowStream, Inc. (“ArrowStream”), a supply chain innovator that leverages data science to improve the way supply chains perform, announced it has been named one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources. The award recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

This year marks the sixth consecutive recognition for ArrowStream as one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. The 2017 winners were evaluated by an independent research firm on key measures in various categories such as Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention, Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation, Employee Achievement and Recognition, Communication and Shared Vision, Diversity and Inclusion, Work-Life Balance, Community Initiatives, and Strategic Company Performance.

“Profitability and stability are essential for businesses in today’s economic climate,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of MBPA. “Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2017 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward. We are proud to honor this year’s winners.”

ArrowStream’s HR Manager, Kristi Czapiewski, said, “We are honored to be included in Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. At ArrowStream we believe deeply in promoting a collaborative work environment, encouraging professional growth, and recognizing our employees for their achievements.”

In addition to being named as one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, ArrowStream won an Elite award for Strategic Company Performance.

“ArrowStream provides incredible value with our innovative supply chain technologies and services, but more than that, we see ourselves as partners in each customer’s business,” said Mitch Rader, ArrowStream’s CEO. “Our remarkable people and culture are what allow us to meet that standard. We strive to foster an environment in which all employees are engaged in the company strategy, able to flourish through achievement, and work in fulfilling ways to serve our customers.”

About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association For Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices, and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, and Nationally. For more information on Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, please visit 101bestandbrightest.com.

About ArrowStream

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, ArrowStream is the first company to develop innovative solutions that address both inbound logistics and supply chain management, optimizing powerful data to provide unprecedented levels of transparency, control and actionable insight. ArrowStream has been serving the food industry for over 17 years, combining proven supply chain expertise with data science and analytics to help clients rethink and optimize their supply chains. Industry leaders nationwide trust ArrowStream to proactively manage their supply chains and create long-term solutions. For more information on ArrowStream, please visit arrowstream.com.

