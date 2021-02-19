Arrupe Jesuit High School’s Continued Corporate Work Study Program with YES Communities Has Proven Student Career Path Success

Breaking News
Denver, CO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arrupe Jesuit High School and YES Communities, a Denver based operator of manufactured housing, have joined together to make education a priority. Over the last eleven years, Arrupe and YES have partnered on the CorporateWork Study Program which develops students with on the job technical skills that they can use in their future career path, while earning funds towards the cost of their education.  

Jean Gonzales, Vice President of Human Resources at YES Communities stated, “The Arrupe partnership is one that we cherish and the talent and dedication of these students is inspiring.  We currently have two Arrupe graduates on staff at YES Communities working on our Accounting and Tax team, and this year we are excited to invite four new students into our work study program.”  

“The students of Arrupe Jesuit High School have responded to the current pandemic with the fierce determination and unyielding grace that defines their approach to life.  The resilience they’ve demonstrated over the past year is yet another example of their commitment to building a successful future.  The partnership between extraordinary families, the school, and CWSP partners is brought to life by offering every student the opportunity to pursue a rigorous college preparatory curriculum complemented by our Work Study model.  This combination of academic and career readiness positions our students to serve as the next generation of Denver’s leaders,” said Arrupe’s President, Michael J. O’Hagan.

Jesse Estrada-Segura is a graduate of Arrupe and has been working at YES Communities in the Accounting division for the last six years.  Jesse came through the program working in various departments and was an intern at YES Communities before he was hired on full time. “The relationship between Arrupe and YES is one I am most grateful for.  They have both guided me in the right direction in life and are essential to who I am today.  I am able to keep in contact with Arrupe because of where I work and couldn’t see myself anywhere else. I am thankful for the years I have been able to be at YES as an intern and full-time employee.”

In addition to our two alumni now on staff, former student interns at YES are pursuing college degrees at institutions near and far, from Metro State to Colorado School of Mines to Loyola University – Chicago, and are studying everything from IT to Communications to Construction Management to Nursing.

Arrupe will be hosting their annual gala, Magis Night 2021: Back to School on February 27, 2021, with both virtual and in-person programming. For more details, visit http://www.magisnight.com

About Arrupe Jesuit

Arrupe Jesuit High School is a Jesuit Catholic, co-educational, college preparatory school that exclusively serves economically disadvantaged students. To prepare students for success in college and beyond, Arrupe Jesuit maintains rigorous academic coursework, implements a unique Corporate Work Study Program, delivers a faith formation program, and centers on individual formation of the whole person. To learn more, visit www.arrupejesuit.com

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com

 

