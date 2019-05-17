Art Cream Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Tree Nut in Gluten Free Cookies N Cream With Bourbon Pecan Lid

Breaking News
ORWIGSBURG, Pa., May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Art Cream of Orwigsburg, PA is recalling 40 units of Gluten Free Cookies N Cream, because it may contain undeclared Pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (e.g., peanuts, tree nuts {chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, cashews}, eggs, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

40 single pints of Gluten Free Cookies N Cream were distributed as follows:

1 case / 8 pints to Balducci’s in McLean, Virginia

1 case / 8 pints to Kings in Morristown, New Jersey

3 cases / 24 pints to Kings in Short Hills, New Jersey

Specific information on how the product can be identified is that the container says Gluten Free Cookies N Cream and has a Honey Bourbon Pecan Lid, Code date 8/12/19. This product was only found in a pint size.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Pecan allergen was found by a consumer where the outside container and lid did not match.

Consumers who have purchased the Art Cream Gluten Free Cookies & Cream with a Bourbon Pecan label are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (1-617-710-2988.)

