SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic and neurological conditions, today announced Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo, presented preclinical data related to ART26.12, Artelo’s novel fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor at the 34th Annual International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) Symposium being held June 30 to July 5, 2024 in Salamanca, Spain.

The presentation entitled, “ART26.12, a Novel Fatty Acid-Binding Protein 5 Inhibitor, Shows Efficacy in Breast Cancer-Induced Bone Pain,” highlights the effectiveness of ART26.12 in reducing pain behaviors induced by breast cancer in preclinical studies. This new data is from the fourth in a series of preclinical pain models that demonstrated similar activity with ART26.12. Specifically, effective doses and plasma exposures in the breast cancer bone pain study are consistent with previously published data of ART26.12 in oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy (https://www.jpain.org/article/S1526-5900(24)00345-6/fulltext).

“ART26.12 continues to deliver positive preclinical efficacy data to support its development as a novel non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic treatment,” stated Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo. “We continue to be impressed with the consistent activity and efficacious dose levels of ART26.12 in multiple animal models of pain and painful neuropathies, whether caused by cancer, diabetes, or multiple chemotherapies. We look forward to initiating human trials with ART26.12 subject to Artelo’s Investigational New Drug application acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

Breast cancer, the most common cancer in women, spreads to bone more frequently than other parts of the body. More than half people with advanced stage breast cancer experience bone metastasis, often leading to debilitating pain, fractures, and spinal cord compression. ART26.12, Artelo’s potent and selective FABP5 inhibitor, represents a new approach to treating pain associated with cancer where few effective therapies with minimal adverse effects exist.

About ART26.12

Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids. FABP is overexpressed and associated with abnormal lipid signaling in a number of pathologies. ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP inhibitor, is a potent and selective inhibitor of FABP5 being developed as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic, with initial clinical development planned for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). ART26.12 and other proprietary compounds from Artelo’s extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs have shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders.

About the International Cannabinoid Research Society

The International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) is the premier global scientific association with more than 650 international members from 40 countries, all active researchers in the field of endogenous, plant-derived, and synthetic cannabinoids and related bioactive lipids. In addition to acting as a source for impartial information on cannabis and the cannabinoids, the main role of the ICRS is to provide an open forum for researchers to meet and discuss their research. The ICRS Symposium is being held June 30- July 5, 2024 in Salamanca, Spain. Interested parties may follow @ICRS_Society on X.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

