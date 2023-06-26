ART12.11, a novel and patented cocrystal of CBD reverses the impact of chronic stress on outcomes of anxiety, depression, sociability and cognition

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, announced that Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo, presented important new data from multiple preclinical studies regarding ART12.11, Artelo’s patented cannabidiol (CBD) cocrystal, on Sunday, June 25th, at the 33rd International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) Symposium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to disclose new, and potentially groundbreaking research findings from our ongoing, preclinical development program with ART12.11, which demonstrate improved bioavailability and efficacy in nonclinical models of stress-induced anxiety versus CBD,” said Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo. “Given the strong potential safety profile and latest efficacy data, we believe ART12.11 has an opportunity to play a major role within the global anxiety and depression market, which Fortune Market Insights estimates to be in excess of $11 billion. These latest results provide us further confidence of the potential of ART12.11 to improve outcomes, especially for people suffering from anxiety disorders and the complications of PTSD. Looking ahead, our proprietary CBD cocrystal will be a key element of our overarching strategy to introduce innovative, patented and differentiated therapeutic solutions into clinical practice for patients facing significant unmet needs.”

“As a follow up to an initial single dose study with ART12.11, a multiple dose pharmacokinetic animal study conducted at different research laboratories, showed that this novel cocrystal form of CBD demonstrated improved pharmaceutical properties, including solubility and dissolution, and delivered higher plasma levels of CBD and its major metabolite compared to CBD alone,” said Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan. In addition, new data from a behavioral rodent model of chronic stress conducted at the laboratory of Professor Steven Laviolette at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, also presented at the ICRS showed Artelo’s cocrystal had strong anxiolytic, anti-depressive, and pro-social effects. “In Dr. Laviolette’s behavioral research, ART12.11 outperformed CBD dosed at three times the amount of CBD contained in our cocrystal composition,” added Professor O’Sullivan.

About ART12.11

ART12.11 is a proprietary cocrystal composition of cannabidiol (CBD). It is isolated as a single crystalline form that offers biopharmaceutic advantages over compositions of CBD that exhibit solid polymorphism (i.e., the ability to manifest different forms). Preclinical studies of ART12.11 have exhibited superior pharmacokinetics compared to other forms of CBD. With improved pharmaceutical properties, Artelo believes a more consistent and improved bioavailability profile may ultimately lead to improved safety and efficacy, thus making ART12.11 a preferred CBD pharmaceutical composition.

About the International Cannabinoid Research Society

The International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) is the premier global scientific association with more than 650 international members from 40 countries, all active researchers in the field of endogenous, plant-derived, and synthetic cannabinoids and related bioactive lipids. In addition to acting as a source for impartial information on cannabis and the cannabinoids, the main role of the ICRS is to provide an open forum for researchers to meet and discuss their research. The ICRS Symposium is being held at the Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto, Canada, from June 24-29, 2023. Interested parties may follow @ICRS_Society on Twitter.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, neuropathy, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

