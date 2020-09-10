Artelo Biosciences to Participate in Two Keynote Panels at 3rd Annual International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Summit

Breaking News
LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Gregory D. Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer and Andy Yates, PhD, Interim Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in separate keynote panels at the 3rd Annual International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit, being held virtually on September 15-17, 2020.

The workshop entitled, “Dealing with Intellectual Property (IP) and Market Exclusivity,” on September 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will feature Mr. Gorgas sharing insights regarding IP strategies applicable to cannabinoid-based drug development, alternatives to IP protection for securing market exclusivity, and hierarchy and strength of protection offered by various IP methods. In the presentation entitled, “Clinical Trial Design, Endpoints and Regulatory Strategies,” on September 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Dr. Yates will be discussing Artelo’s ART27.13 program, a high potency GPCR agonist for anorexia associated with cancer as well as the importance of consultation with regulatory authorities through the progression of clinical development.

The 3rd Annual Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical (CDP) Summit: Pioneering the Research & Development of Pharmaceuticals Containing Cannabinoid APIs
This year’s agenda takes aims to overcome the exciting new challenges, discuss ongoing issues that are yet to be addressed and set the tone and direction for the next 12 months of development. By providing the only platform for discussion of issues present in CDP development from bench to bedside, this meeting is the most comprehensive assembly of cannabinoid pharmaceutical specialists targeting the issues important to bringing the next generation of CDPs to market. More information is available at https://international-cdp.com/ and Twitter: @CannabinoidDer1.

About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system and related pathways. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

