Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15th   

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.

Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 15th at 3:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here.

About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system and related pathways.  Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

