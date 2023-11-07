Achievement highlights unwavering commitment to superior product excellence, comprehensive lifecycle management and outstanding customer support.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification. DEKRA, the world’s largest independent expert specializing in the testing, inspection and certification sector, conducted this rigorous assessment. This accomplishment is a significant milestone for Arteris and validates the dedication to consistent quality management across all operations to provide reliable and relevant products and solutions.

ISO 9001 is the global standard for creating quality management systems (QMS) and is developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization. It provides a framework for companies to ensure consistent outcomes when designing, developing, and deploying products and services.

Arteris underwent an audit that thoroughly reviewed the entire product lifecycle management process, and product design and development practices. Additional protocols examined were customer satisfaction metrics, risk management measures and continual improvement strategies. This exhaustive evaluation culminated in the successful issuance of the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

“Our assessors are well-versed in this standard and conducted a comprehensive audit,” said Cem Onus, managing director at DEKRA. “We validated that Arteris met all of the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 and congratulate them on this milestone achievement.”

“ISO 9001 certification affirms our steadfast commitment to prioritize our customers, deliver exceptional products and maintain robust QMS across our entire organization,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “This achievement highlights our ongoing efforts in quality process enhancement, effective risk management and adherence to regulatory compliance for our portfolio of system IP.”

