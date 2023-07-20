CAMPBELL, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:
|United States/Canada Toll Free:
|1-888-886-7786
|International Toll:
|+1- 416-764-8658
Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris IP’s website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About Arteris
Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.
Investor Contacts
Arteris, Inc.
Nick Hawkins
Chief Financial Officer
ir@arteris.com
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
ir@arteris.com
+1-617-542-6180
