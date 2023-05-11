The silicon-proven network-on-chip system IP and SoC integration technology enables the design of highly optimized, efficient and customized SoCs for the automotive sector

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that BOS Semiconductors has licensed Arteris products for next-generation automotive SoCs. Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP will be used as the communication backbone, coupled with the Magillem Gold Suite for SoC integration automation. Arteris products will help to ensure that BOS Semiconductors achieves optimized power, performance and reduced area for autonomous driving, HPC and gateway SoC automotive designs.

BOS Semiconductors is a global fabless company with deep roots in the semiconductor industry. They leverage best-of-breed IP from Arm to build advanced SoCs while focusing their expertise on system architecture for specialized designs that innovate the mobility experience, safety and comfort for drivers and passengers in the automotive market.

“Arteris is a trusted partner and provider of proven IP and SoC connectivity that I’ve relied on in the past and continue to rely on today,” said JaeHong Park, CEO of BOS Semiconductors. “Arteris FlexNoC IP and SoC automation products allowed us to minimize project risk and meet our overall performance, power targets, safety and efficiency goals amid demanding timelines.”

FlexNoC IP with its Functional Safety option, and the Magillem Gold Suite for SoC integration are key technologies for developing advanced automotive SoCs. FlexNoC is a high-performance interconnect technology that seamlessly integrates multiple IP cores into a single SoC. The Functional Safety option is designed to detect and recover from potential failures in the system, ensuring the vehicle’s continuous operation. Finally, the Magillem Gold Suite is a comprehensive SoC integration toolset that provides efficient design and verification for chip creation.

“The automotive market with its growing use of autonomous SoC designs continues to drive the need for high-performance, energy-efficient, scalable and reconfigurable architectures,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “We are pleased to leverage our automotive expertise and underlying connectivity technology so BOS Semiconductors can focus on delivering innovative and differentiated system designs.”

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About BOS Semiconductors

BOS stands for “Best Of Silicon” and embodies our dedication to developing the best semiconductor solutions that can power innovation at unseen levels in vehicles. Our Vision: Leading Mobility Innovation with Semiconductor Technology. The autonomous and digitalized future of mobility starts with next-generation semiconductor technology. With our differentiated core technology, BOS will pioneer and accelerate innovation in the automotive sector. Ultimately, we are committed to providing the highest level of mobility experience, safety and comfort to drivers and riders.

© 2004-2023 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Arteris Media Contact: Gina Jacobs +1 408 560 3044 newsroom@arteris.com