Artesian Resources Corporation 11th Annual Charitable Golf Tournament Raises over $90,000

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced that its 11th Annual Charity Golf Outing raised over $90,000 for local charities, bringing the eleven year total to over $600,000. Over 124 golfers representing Artesian’s valued vendors and business partners gathered on September 8th at the Deerfield Golf Club in support of local organizations. “The generous contributions of our sponsors is the backbone behind this incredibly successful event. We are so grateful for their continued participation through the years and are very pleased to once again be able to contribute to charities that serve the needs of so many across the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO. Our gold sponsors this year are:

Austin and Bednash Construction, Inc. B&H Insurance (BHI) Citizens Bank Core & Main Eagle Control Corporation Ferguson Waterworks Klenzoid, Inc. Level One LLC McWane Ductile Pureflow Filtration Teal Construction, Inc. Technivate, Inc. Tri-State Underground, Inc. Wickersham Construction

The following charities, among other local charities, will benefit from their sponsorship:

The American Heart Association (AHA) has been fighting heart disease and stroke and helping families and communities thrive. The dollars raised in our golf outing have helped the AHA invest in research funding to reduce deaths from heart disease and stroke by nearly 15% since 2018.

Deep Roots – Cecil County strives to break the generational cycle of homelessness and serves as a homeless shelter for children and families in the community. They provide education, support, mentorship, and better life experiences.

Junior Achievement of Delaware’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. Community volunteers share their experiences and serve as role models helping to positively impact young peoples’ lives.

Habitat for Humanity Sussex County has served over 2,500 individuals throughout Sussex County through home construction and preservation, home repairs, financial literacy and energy efficient upgrades.

Nicholle R. Taylor, President of Artesian Water said, “These charitable organizations operate within the communities we serve and provide much needed support for so many. Our sponsors continue to amaze us with their support, sharing the same core beliefs of giving back to our communities with a kind and generous heart. As a leading provider of water and wastewater services on the Delmarva Peninsula, Artesian understands that when our communities thrive, we all thrive.”

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,398 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

