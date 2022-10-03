Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Artesian Resources Corporation 11th Annual Charitable Golf Tournament Raises over $90,000

Artesian Resources Corporation 11th Annual Charitable Golf Tournament Raises over $90,000

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced that its 11th Annual Charity Golf Outing raised over $90,000 for local charities, bringing the eleven year total to over $600,000. Over 124 golfers representing Artesian’s valued vendors and business partners gathered on September 8th at the Deerfield Golf Club in support of local organizations. “The generous contributions of our sponsors is the backbone behind this incredibly successful event. We are so grateful for their continued participation through the years and are very pleased to once again be able to contribute to charities that serve the needs of so many across the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO. Our gold sponsors this year are:

Austin and Bednash Construction, Inc. B&H Insurance (BHI)
Citizens Bank Core & Main
Eagle Control Corporation Ferguson Waterworks
Klenzoid, Inc. Level One LLC
McWane Ductile Pureflow Filtration
Teal Construction, Inc. Technivate, Inc.
Tri-State Underground, Inc. Wickersham Construction

The following charities, among other local charities, will benefit from their sponsorship:

The American Heart Association (AHA) has been fighting heart disease and stroke and helping families and communities thrive. The dollars raised in our golf outing have helped the AHA invest in research funding to reduce deaths from heart disease and stroke by nearly 15% since 2018.

Deep Roots – Cecil County strives to break the generational cycle of homelessness and serves as a homeless shelter for children and families in the community. They provide education, support, mentorship, and better life experiences.

Junior Achievement of Delaware’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. Community volunteers share their experiences and serve as role models helping to positively impact young peoples’ lives.

Habitat for Humanity Sussex County has served over 2,500 individuals throughout Sussex County through home construction and preservation, home repairs, financial literacy and energy efficient upgrades.

Nicholle R. Taylor, President of Artesian Water said, “These charitable organizations operate within the communities we serve and provide much needed support for so many. Our sponsors continue to amaze us with their support, sharing the same core beliefs of giving back to our communities with a kind and generous heart. As a leading provider of water and wastewater services on the Delmarva Peninsula, Artesian understands that when our communities thrive, we all thrive.”

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,398 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:
Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302) 453-6900
veisenbrey@artesianwater.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.