NEWARK, De., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and a number of other related core business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula, today announced that its 2023 Annual Report is available electronically to shareholders through its website at https://www.artesianwater.com/investor-relations/annual-report/. If any shareholder would like to receive a print copy of the 2023 Annual Report, they can request one free of charge by writing or calling Artesian Resources Corporation, 664 Churchmans Road, Newark, Delaware 19702, Attention Laura Slayman (Phone Number: 302-453-6900).