Artesian Resources Corporation announces a 3% increase in Common Stock Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 3% increase in the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock dividend, raising the annual dividend to $1.0284 per share. The quarterly dividend of $0.2571 is payable November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce this 3% dividend increase. Our Artesian team continues to work diligently to expand our water and wastewater businesses significantly, while generating strong financial results. We look forward to continuing our successful acquisitions, growing our customer base and increasing our revenues to provide consistent returns to our shareholders,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

Artesian Resources has now paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 112 consecutive quarters and for the 24th consecutive year has increased dividends.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,331miles of main to over 300,000 people.

Contact:
Nicholle Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
[email protected]

