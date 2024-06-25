Producers of the California Coast Classic will create an all-new “Experience of a Lifetime” cycling event nestled in the iconic Blue Ridge Mountain foothills

Producers of the California Coast Classic will create an all-new “Experience of a Lifetime” cycling event nestled in the iconic Blue Ridge Mountain foothills Starting in Asheville, riders will enjoy the winding roads, scenic climbs, local flavors, and artistic flair of the Blue Ridge foothills. On Day 2, they’ll pedal approximately 80 miles over state lines to Greenville, home to a robust cycling community, vibrant art and music scene, and Southern hospitality. Days 3 and 4 will be spent exploring Greenville’s bike-friendly roads and picturesque beauty.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Arthritis Foundation is announcing the Carolina Hills Classic , an all-new national destination cycling experience from Asheville, North Carolina, to Greenville, South Carolina, scheduled June 12-15, 2025.

Southeast Cycling Destination

The Carolina Hills Classic invites cyclists of all experience levels and is e-bike friendly. Riders can challenge themselves while charging through the hill country, or enjoy a leisurely pace cruising with friends and enjoying the breathtaking scenery.

“Asheville and Greenville are iconic cycling and travel destinations known for their remarkable natural beauty, stunning scenery, delicious food, eclectic art, and hospitable culture. They are both such sought-after locations for cyclists that we couldn’t pick just one – so we decided to build our new Carolina Hills Classic tour around this region which is a mecca for riders,” said Shannon Marang Cox, National Senior Director of the Arthritis Foundation’s Cycling Experience.

“For more than 20 years, the Arthritis Foundation has hosted the ‘The Ride of a Lifetime’ in California with its epic route and experience, VIP support, and warm community atmosphere,” Marang Cox said. “Now the Arthritis Foundation introduces the all-new Carolina Hills Classic, with all of the wonderful aspects of a fun and fully supported tour between Asheville and Greenville.”

Fully-Appointed Tour

The Carolina Hills Classic is a premium cycling experience complete with full mechanical and SAG/shuttle support, four-night hotel accommodations, fully-stocked rest and fuel stops along each day’s route, daily luggage valet and transportation, nightly entertainment and social hours, and an unforgettable welcome reception in Asheville and closing celebration in Greenville.

The Arthritis Foundation has perfected the charity bike tour model over the past 25 years with the California Coast Classic (CCC) Bike Tour, an event that annually raises over $1 million dollars, has earned the moniker, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” and received Gran Fondo Guide’s Best Charity Bike Tour Award. The Carolina Hills Classic will be the Arthritis Foundation’s second national destination cycling experience.

Supporting 60 Million Adults and Children in the U.S.

The Arthritis Foundation has championed the fight to conquer arthritis, the nation’s number one cause of disability, for more than 75 years. Since 1948, the Arthritis Foundation has invested over half a billion dollars in research, with more than $23 million coming directly from its California Coast Classic Bike Tour. Typically, at least 40% of California Coast Classic riders either have arthritis or are riding for a loved one with the disease.

“This is an exciting time at the Arthritis Foundation. As the iconic California Coast Classic Bike Tour prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2025, the Arthritis Foundation is proudly launching its second national destination event, bringing the inspiring and unmatched experience of the CCC to the Southeast,” said Arthritis Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Taylor, who has participated in the California Coast Classic since 2022. “So, whether your bucket list includes the California Coast or the Blue Ridge Mountains, you can ride with our amazing community while supporting the nearly 60 million adults and children in the U.S. who have doctor-diagnosed arthritis or a related condition.”

Every donation to the Arthritis Foundation helps the 1 in 4 adults and hundreds of thousands of children with arthritis across the country live without limits. In its inaugural year, the Carolina Hills Classic has a goal of raising $250,000 for the fight to conquer arthritis, the No. 1 cause of disability in the United States.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation’s mission is to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds, and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit arthritis.org .

About the Carolina Hills Classic Bike Tour

The Arthritis Foundation’s Carolina Hills Classic is a fully supported, four-day road biking adventure traversing the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Asheville, North Carolina, to Greenville, South Carolina.

With a goal of raising $250,000 in its inaugural year, funds support the fight to conquer arthritis, the No. 1 cause of disability in the United States, while raising awareness and support for the nearly 60 million adults and children in the U.S. who have doctor-diagnosed arthritis or a related condition.

For more information, please visit CarolinaHillsClassic.org.

