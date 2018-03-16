ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF)
Articles of Association most recently amended by the shareholders at the AGM held on 12 March 2018
ALKArticlesOfAssociation_12032018_final_approvedByAGM
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- TIVOLI A/S – ANNUAL REPORT 2017 - March 16, 2018
- Global Ophthalmics Partnering 2012-2018: Directory of 400+ Deals - March 16, 2018
- IQE plc: IQE exercises exclusive option to acquire cREO(TM) technology and IP portfolio - March 16, 2018