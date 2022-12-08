New Seven-Part American Ivy Series from Noted Indie Audio Creator Avery Trufelman Takes an Alternate Look at What We Wear

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Articles of Interest (AOI), a show about what we wear, has released its complete third season, featuring a new seven-part series, American Ivy from noted indie audio creator Avery Trufelman . The series, available free to listeners in Radiotopia’s Articles of Interest podcast feed and other platforms, will seek to answer how did the style that used to be known as “preppy” turn into what we now consider “classic”? The answer is long, complicated, and crosses international borders.

The first episode of AOI’s new season, American Ivy, dives into the anatomy of trends and how “preppy” is a trend that never seems to fade away (or, at least, seems to continually return throughout generations). The story then travels back in time to the origins of Brooks Brothers (the oldest clothing company in America), goes on to chronicle the rise of Ralph Lauren and talks to Lisa Birnbach, author of The Official Preppy Handbook, and goes full circle to Vampire Weekend, Kanye West, “Gossip Girl,” and the preppy revival of the aughts.

All the while, the tale goes back and forth to Japan as the entrepreneur Kensuke Ishizu imports preppy clothes to Tokyo and creates the cult classic book Take Ivy. By the conclusion of the series, preppy has taken over the whole globe, and the podcast ultimately grapples with the nature of nostalgia, and why the eternal feedback loop of preppy style has impacted the ways we all dress.

“I truly was only planning on making only one episode devoted to preppy clothing,” says Trufelman. “But this story ended up being so surprising, so impactful, and so resonant, that it changed my entire idea of what trends are and why they spread.”

Articles of Interest is now available across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, Pocket Casts, and Overcast, with a newsletter also available. Highlighted by New York magazine and Vulture as one of the most anticipated podcast releases of fall 2022. American Ivy was also a 2022 Tribeca Audio Official Selection and was featured by Tribeca Audio Premieres, the flagship podcast of the Tribeca Festival featuring contemporary innovative podcasters. Trufelman also was recently a featured speaker at The Amsterdam Podcast Festival.

The first season of Articles of Interest debuted in 2018 as a project of the popular design podcast, 99% Invisible . It investigated collectively held beliefs about fashion and explored topics like the intellectual property law behind knockoffs, creation of tartan and the history of plaid. A smart, insightful take on the clothing industry, for fashion nerds and dilettantes alike, the show was named a best podcast of the year by the BBC , Curbed , Globe & Mail , LAist , New York Magazine , and the New Yorker . In addition, AOI was the winner of iHeartRadio’s 2021 Podcast Awards in the “Best Beauty & Fashion” category.

AOI, now an independent production, is part of Radiotopia from PRX , the award-winning podcast network for independent creators. Previously Trufelman served as host of the podcasts Nice Try! from Vox Media as well as the weekly audio magazine The Cut from New York magazine. In addition to Trufelman, the production team for American Ivy includes editor Kelly Prime and mixing, mastering, and sound design by Ian Coss.

