Constant Technological Advancements Boosting Efficiency of Artificial Disc Replacement Interventions

Rockville , Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global artificial disc replacement market is pegged at US$ 805.5 million for 2024 and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 11.4% to reach a size of US$ 2.37 billion by 2034-end. Artificial disc replacement procedures offer an alternative to traditional spinal fusion, aiming to preserve natural motion and alleviate chronic back pain.

Ongoing innovations in artificial disc technologies, including the use of biocompatible materials and sophisticated designs, are boosting market growth. Advancements such as improved wear resistance and enhanced biomechanical properties are at the forefront of technological trends.

There is a discernible trend toward minimally invasive spine surgeries, and ADR procedures are no exception. Minimally invasive techniques are reducing postoperative recovery times, enhancing patient satisfaction, and contributing to the overall growth of the artificial disc replacement market.

Integration of regenerative medicine approaches, such as stem cell therapy, in conjunction with artificial disc replacement, is also an evolving market trend. This synergy aims to enhance tissue regeneration and the effectiveness of treatment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global artificial disc replacement market is forecasted to reach US$ 2.37 billion by 2034-end.

The United States market size is estimated at US$ 444 million in 2024.

Increasing prevalence of spinal disorders and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure are boosting market growth in Germany.

The market in South Korea is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% through 2034.

“Customization of artificial disc implants with a focus on patient-specific designs is enhancing compatibility and surgical outcomes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

AxioMed LLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

SpineArt SA

Synergy Spine Solutions, Inc.

Centinel Spine

Medtronic

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Globus Medical

Aesculap, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc

Competitive Analysis

Intense competition is driving continuous product innovation. Leading companies are focusing on developing artificial discs with advanced and durable materials. Mergers and acquisitions are further broadening their product portfolios and strengthening their market presence.

Country-wise Analysis:

Some of the factors propelling the growth of the artificial disc replacement market in the US, Germany, and Japan are the rising incidence of orthopedic illnesses, the existence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, technological developments, and supportive healthcare policies.

Why are Artificial Disc Manufacturers Thriving in the United States?

“Increasing Incidence of Spinal Disorders among Aging Population”

The aging population in the United States is causing a demographic transition. The need for artificial disc replacement procedures as a viable treatment option is being driven by the increasing incidence of degenerative disc disorders and associated spinal ailments among the senior population.

Growth in the artificial disc replacement market in the United States is also being driven mostly by favorable insurance coverage and payment regulations. This increases the treatment’s accessibility for a larger group of patients.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global artificial disc replacement market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on material (metal & plastic, metal, others), product type (cervical artificial discs, lumbar artificial discs), and end user (hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

