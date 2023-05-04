Artificial Insemination Market Trends and Insights By Type (Intrauterine, Intracervical and Intratubal), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Centre and Home-Based) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Insemination Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Artificial Insemination Market Information By Type, End User and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Artificial insemination market size is projected to reach USD 8.9 Billion at CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030

Market Scope:

In an assisted reproductive procedure known as artificial insemination, semen containing live sperm is injected into the cervix, fallopian tubes, or uterus of a female. Artificial insemination homologous (AIH) or artificial insemination donor semen (AID) techniques, both of which are quick and comparatively painless, are used to achieve this. Currently on the market, self-insemination kits may be utilized in the convenience of one’s own home. Modern animal breeding practices frequently include artificial insemination to increase reproductive success and protect threatened or endangered species. Additionally, it stops the spread of some illnesses and animal sterility brought on by genital issues.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 8.9 Billion CAGR 8.6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type And End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising infertility issues in people to aid the market growth Increased awareness among individuals about alternative reproductive treatments

Artificial Insemination Market Competitive Dynamics:

The participants are focusing their efforts on promoting R&D. Additionally, they embrace strategic growth activities to improve their market position and expand their consumer base, such as product launch, joint ventures, and partnerships.

The key players of the market are:

Vitrolife AB,

Genea Limited

Rinovum Women’s Health

Pride Angel

Hi-tech Solutions

Kitazato Corporation

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Rocket Medical

Artificial Insemination Market Trends:

Market Drivers

The active development of drugs by major pharmaceutical companies that are now undergoing clinical and preclinical testing, as well as their release of new insemination kits with established potential advantages, are driving the market expansion. Additionally, the need for artificial insemination is considerably increasing as the prevalence of infertility among the global population rises.

Two key elements driving the industry are rising infertility rates and growing public knowledge of alternative reproductive therapies. Additionally, governments in several nations have made same-sex marriage legal and granted civil unions with insurance coverage for artificial insemination operations, which has fueled industry expansion. In addition, the need for artificial insemination in domestic livestock animals is driven by the expanding human population and rising demand for animal-based protein. Market expansion is fueled by expanding veterinarian services and growing costs for animal healthcare. To further improve their positions in numerous sectors and increase their portfolio of animal genetics, the top businesses are also creating strategic agreements.

Market Limitations

The strict rules that most nations have in place limiting who is qualified to obtain reproductive treatments are preventing the market from expanding. For instance, gay couples and single women are not allowed to use artificial insemination in Italy and France. Several nations, including Austria and Italy, have outlawed all sperm and egg donations for IVF. Despite allowing sperm donation, Norway and Germany forbid egg donation.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 virus has spread to practically every country since it was discovered in December 2019, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency. The pneumonia cases were discovered to be caused by a brand-new coronavirus known as COVID-19. The world was swiftly infected by this virus, which resulted in countless fatalities. In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) proclaimed COVID-19 to be a pandemic, and rigorous precautions were advised to stop the disease’s spread. The pandemic has since impeded healthcare sector growth and hampered the supply chain. In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, governments in numerous nations also implemented countrywide lockdowns.

Artificial Insemination Market Segmentation:

By Type Insights

In 2021, the artificial insemination market is anticipated to develop at a high CAGR, with the intrauterine category accounting for the greatest market share. Because it has the greatest pregnancy rate, this insemination technique is the one that is most frequently used to treat infertility. Additionally, it is a non-invasive process. Prostaglandins, pathogenic substances, antigenic proteins, nonmotile spermatozoa, immature germ cells, and other pollutants are eliminated during the washing procedure to produce high-quality sperm. These are the main advantages that will fuel the intrauterine segment’s expansion in the market throughout the course of the projection. The second-largest component (IVI) is anticipated to be intravaginal. IVI may be carried either at home or at a fertility clinic, which is particularly advantageous for surrogacy and donor insemination.

By End-User Insights

In 2021, the fertility center category is anticipated to have the biggest market share and experience the quickest CAGR. In order to raise consumer awareness and information about the different treatments and remedies for infertility issues, fertility clinics are putting several techniques into practice. Numerous medical facilities concentrate on delivering infertility treatment due to the growth in infertility rates throughout the world. These are the primary driving forces behind the segment growth for fertility clinics and other facilities over the course of the projected period.

Artificial Insemination Market Regional Analysis:

Because of growing mortality rates and more understanding of treatment alternatives, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021. In the upcoming years, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest-growing business sector. Through 2026, the APEJ region’s market is anticipated to benefit from an increase in regional manufacturers supplying controlled impregnation units that are easy to use in nations like China. A decline in sperm count, quality, and motility has also increased interest in manual sperm injection. These effects include a high prevalence of abnormal birth cycles and fruitlessness in the area, such as because of the alarming levels of air pollution in China.

The predicted period is expected to see tremendous growth in Europe. Pregnancy deferral and lifestyle modifications are two elements behind this decline. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand over the course of the forecast period as a result of factors like the availability of reimbursement. The market in Europe is also predicted to benefit from a highly established healthcare infrastructure and speedy adoption of cutting-edge goods and technologies.

