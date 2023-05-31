AI Based Personalization Market: Transforming customer experiences with intelligent insights.

New York, USA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization Market Research Report Information by Type, Region, and Application – Forecast Till 2030”, the global Artificial Intelligence based Personalization market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2023 to 2032 at a substantial growth rate of around 4.23%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 634.32 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the documents, the Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization market was valued at nearly USD 442.28765 Billion in 2023.

Market Scope:

Personalization of products and services has become a crucial aspect of the marketing and customer engagement strategy of nearly all companies, big and small. Natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning allow technologies such as personalized web and mobile applications, customized web and ad experiences, along with voice-based virtual assistants. AI-powered Personalization has become crucial for retailers, media, finance, online businesses, and healthcare. This has caused a requirement for an AI-driven personalization market, which is vastly growing. The global Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the escalating increasing demand for personalized customer experience; some prime trends have been noticed in the AI-based personalization market. Furthermore, the rapidly growing adoption of Artificial intelligence technology is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the market across the world.

Competitive Analysis:

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Artificial Intelligence based Personalization includes players such as:

IBM Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

Adobe Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Scope of the Report – Artificial Intelligence based Personalization Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 634.32 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 4.23% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The global Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the escalating increasing demand for personalized customer experience; some prime trends have been noticed in the AI-based personalization market. Furthermore, the rapidly growing adoption of Artificial intelligence technology is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the market across the world. Moreover, the rise of mobile technology, IoT, and in-store shopping is also projected to boost the market’s performance over the assessment period. In addition, factors such as the rise of big data and analytics, cost-effective analysis of customer data, and growing interest in Real-Time Personalization are also likely to catalyze the development of the global market over the coming years.

Market Restraints:

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market’s development. The main parameter limiting the market’s development is the high costs associated.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Segment Analysis:

Among all the solutions, the software services segment is predicted to ensure the leading position across the global market for Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services by several companies, as they are cost-effective, offer an easy interface, and have better scalability.

Among all the end-users, the retail and e-commerce sector is anticipated to ensure the leading position across the global market for Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment is its focus on offering personalized consumer experiences at scale. On the contrary, the media and entertainment segment is projected to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given the shift toward digital offerings.

Regional Analysis:

The global Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization market is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region held the top position across the global Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization industry in 2020. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the prevalence of AI and Big Data Technologies across the region. Furthermore, the presence of major market players such as Adobe and IBM across the region is also projected to enhance the performance of the regional market over the assessment period.

The European regional artificial intelligence-based personalization market is anticipated to showcase rapid development over the coming years. The increasing investment in digitalization is believed to be the main parameter supporting the performance of the regional market.

The Asia-Pacific regional artificial intelligence-based personalization market is projected to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years given to its rapidly-growing economy and huge consumer base.

