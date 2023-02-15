Higher Sales of Autonomous Vehicles, along with Rising Popularity of ADAS Systems.Future vehicles are expected to implement high-end AI technology, as they are supposed to work on autopilot systems. As a result, AI integration becomes crucial for the production of automobiles in the future.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Intelligence (AI) in automotive market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR of 55% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 9.3 billion in 2023, while it is expected to be valued at US$ 744.39 billion by 2033.

Advanced vehicles with self-driving and fully autonomous transmissions are in high demand. Hence, the AI-integration vendors are working on personalized solutions, fueling the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in automotive.

The rising demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles is followed by the integration of AI units, as they enhance the operational capability, deliver ease, and protect the vehicle through systems like parks-guided systems.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), level 2, is getting popular among automotive enthusiasts, which further extends the research and development of ADAS integration.

The new car builders are delivering OEM-based AI chips that work on different functions of a vehicle. From AC, lights, and cruise control to guided parking and autonomous driving systems, AI supports each component.

The restoration of the automotive industry, coupled with the high-end AI and machine learning set-up, is fueling the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in automotive. Advanced automatic emergency braking is regulated through AI chips.

The passive and active safety systems are specially designed to prevent human error while operating vehicles.

Get Access to Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16669

Key Points

The United States market is another significant market. The market growth is attributed to the presence of EV giants like Tesla, which delivers advanced AI and ML integration. The increased acceptance of autonomous and self-driving vehicles is fueling the sales of AI in the automotive market. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive market in China is another significant market. The growth is attributed to the expanded manufacturing units, high-end research, and advanced experimentation. Europe with its environmental compliance adopts EVs and Hybrid Vehicles, which further fuels the demand for AI-integration prospects. The software segment is likely to thrive in the component category due to the common application and automotive implementation. It is expected to hold a value of US$ 200 billion by 2033. The fully autonomous segment tops the application category with an anticipated value of US$ 30 billion by 2033. The growth is attributed to the advent of self-driving assistance systems.

Competitive Landscape

The key competitors focus on inclusivity, while adding sensors and smart software to enhance the guided systems. Companies follow the artificial intelligence innovation with the key competitors and merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase the network range, connectivity, supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are: BMW AG, AUDI AG, Intel Corporation, Tesla Inc, Uber Technologies, Volvo Car Corporation, Honda Motors, Ford Motor Company, NVIDIA Corporation, and Tencent

Get Your Report Customize, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16669

Recent Market Developments

Ford Motor Co is the leading patent filer when it comes to the neural network for radar-LiDAR. The company operates with Baidu in China to implement AI technology in automotive.

A technology company, Aptiv is promoting enhanced automated vehicles that are loaded with AI-based sensors, cameras, and other components.

Key Segments

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Process:

Data Mining

Image/signal Recognition

By Application:

Semi-autonomous vehicles

Fully-autonomous Vehicles

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Ask an Analyst : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-16669

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

For more Information: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/artificial-intelligence-in-automotive-market

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Automotive Landscape

Automotive connectivity Market Size: is projected to register at a moderate-paced CAGR of 19% over the forecast period. The automotive connectivity market is currently valued at US$ 33.42 Billion in 2023.

Autonomous Vehicles Market Share: is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around 99,451 million by 2032.

Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Market Demand: is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 131 billion by 2032.

Commercial Vehicle Thermal System Market Growth: is predicted to record a moderate CAGR of 4.3% through 2033. The total market size is predicted to rise from US$ 16,393.3 million in 2023 to US$ 27,737.9 million by 2033.

Aircraft Generators Market Outlook: was valued at US$ 5.83 Billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from US$ 6.30 Billion in 2023 to US$ 12.98 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com