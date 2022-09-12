Breaking News
Artificial Intelligence Connects Investors and Companies in KoreConX’s Ecosystem

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New KorePartner, Intro-act connects investors and corporations with artificial intelligence investor targeting & primary research

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The private equity ecosystems led by KoreConX have just brought on board a new KorePartner with expertise in artificial intelligence applied to business. Intro-act brings to the table research and technologies that support pre-trade insights and AI-powered analytics for institutional investors, corporate IR professionals, RIAs, VCs, Private Equity, and Family Offices.

The Intro-act team is recognized for their expertise in industries such as cannabis, mobility (electric vehicles and beyond), internet, cloud, and semiconductors. Peter Wright, co-founder and CEO of Intro-act remarks how exciting it is to be connected to KoreConX, as the market is experiencing an explosive growth in private companies. “We are talking about the leading All-in-One Platform assisting private companies manage their capital needs. We have supported a handful of Reg A+ offerings to find their initial institutional capital, and through this partnership, we are going to focus more on commercializing our targeting, awareness building and engagement services to support more private companies to find interested and compatible institutional investors.”

Oscar Jofre Jr., CEO and co-founder of KoreConX, is excited about how AI can improve the efficiency of the capital-raising process. “With AI, you do not need to go after five thousand investors. We can now target two or three hundred potential investors based on their behavior and their profile, with a great level of acceptance and getting business done.”

Artificial intelligence created by Intro-act can identify even smaller, family offices to connect them with startups looking for capital using the Regulations. The machine learning prediction engine targets the most likely institutional buyers and sellers of a stock in 90 days and offers independent research to promote efficiency and transparency throughout the process. The result is converting meetings into investors and improving the ROI on corporate access.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies’ capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

