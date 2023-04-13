Rapid technological advancements are expected to benefit key players in the artificial kidney market. Acquire Fact.MR’s latest market report to know more!

Rockville, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global artificial kidney market is valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2033.

Artificial kidneys are medical devices that are designed to mimic the functions of a human kidney. These devices are used to treat patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), a condition where the kidneys fail to function properly. The global artificial kidney market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of ESRD and rising demand for renal replacement therapies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Report 2021, more than 37 million Americans are living with chronic kidney disease.

Rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, which are the leading causes of kidney failure, is further contributing to the growth of the artificial kidney market. Another factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of home-based dialysis treatments.

Home-based dialysis treatments provide patients with greater convenience and are also more cost-effective than in-center treatments. As a result, more patients are opting for home-based dialysis treatments, which are driving demand for portable and lightweight artificial kidney devices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The artificial kidney market is expected to reach US$ 5.3 billion by 2033.

In North America, sales of artificial kidneys are predicted to increase at a rapid pace due to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and key market players.

Growing cases of kidney-related disorders in China are increasing the adoption rates of advanced artificial kidneys.

Wearable artificial kidneys are becoming a popular form of peritoneal dialysis method as they require less technical support.

Hospitals are leading the sales of artificial kidneys due to the high intake of target patients.

“Introduction of advanced portable bio-artificial kidneys is expected to boost demand graph upwards at a rapid pace,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Artificial Kidney Industry Research

By Type : Wearable Artificial Kidneys Implantable Artificial Kidneys

By Dialysis : Hemodialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Combination

By Application : Adults Pediatrics

By End User : Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Report Attributes Details Artificial Kidney Market Size (2023E) US$ 1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 5.3 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 13% CAGR Leading Regional Market North America No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Competitive Analysis

Technological advancements in artificial kidney devices are also contributing to the growth of the market. Key players in the artificial kidney market are working on developing improved implantable artificial kidneys that are capable to function as natural kidneys. These devices are expected to offer significant benefits over traditional dialysis treatments, including improved quality of life and reduced healthcare costs, which may further aid manufacturers of artificial kidneys to earn more.

Key Companies Profiled

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Nanodialysis B.V.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Baxter

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

DaVita Inc

Merit Medical Systems

Nipro Medical Corporation

Nikkiso Co Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

AWAK Technologies

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global artificial kidney market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (wearable artificial kidneys, implantable artificial kidneys), dialysis (hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, combination), application (adults, pediatrics), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

