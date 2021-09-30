Breaking News
Artificial Paintings Has Sold Over 95% of the New AI Artworks on the Binance NFT Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Artificial Paintings keeps producing exclusive pieces of art in the form of the NFT tokens. Three limited collections of AI-generated artworks containing top-notch digital paintings are available for purchase.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Artificial Paintings is a well-known and respected company that combines the best from the worlds of art and technology. To produce mind-boggling digital masterpieces, the company’s team has trained an AI model to create unique works of art that mix different styles and artistic techniques. This year, Artificial Paintings has taken the production of masterpieces to the next level by launching three exclusive NFT collections. From now on, art enthusiasts can easily buy their favorite AI-generated artworks as NFT tokens.

The company has released three exclusive collections, available on the Binance NFT platform. The paintings from each selection are absolutely inimitable, as Artificial Paintings’ professionals never stop working to improve the existing AI model. The algorithm continues to develop to provide art lovers with the most incredible works of art that can become a great addition to their collections. The first purchaser of any NFT token will receive a physical copy of their painting with free worldwide shipping.

Alpha Collection. It used to include 60 unique artworks; most of them are already sold out. Only two paintings are left for sale.

Beta Collection. Nearly half of the paintings from this compilation have already been sold. Only 66 out of 120 original artworks are still available for purchase.

Gamma Collection. This collection containing 240 pieces of art was released last week. One hundred paintings have already been uploaded on the Binance platform and are now on sale. Each painting from the Gamma Collection will have a unique signature of Artificial Paintings and a certificate of authenticity that will serve as a genuineness’ assurance.

All the collections are exclusively presented on the Binance marketplace.

A certain percentage from each sale goes to the various charity organizations. The complete information on the charity program can be found on the company’s website.

Follow Artificial Paintings on social media to keep track of the latest updates and releases of new collections: Twitter (@ArtificialNFT) and Instagram (@Artificial_Paintings). More marvelous artworks and innovations are on their way.

Press Contact:
Alex Solonsky
Phone: +447418357636
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://artificialpaintings.com

