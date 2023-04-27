[210 + Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the global artificial saliva market size was valued at around USD 8.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 11.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 9.6% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players covered in the report are Biocosmetics Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., CCMed Ltd, Cipla Ltd., Forward Science, ICPA Health Pvt. Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Mission Pharmacal Company, Perrigo Company PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Midatech Pharma PLC, Laboratorios Kin S.A., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Artificial Saliva Market By Product (Oral Sprays, Oral Liquids, Oral Solutions, Gels, And Powders), By Age-Group (Adults And Pediatric), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, And Hospital Pharmacies), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global artificial saliva market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.7 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report analyzes the artificial saliva market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global artificial saliva market.

What is Artificial Saliva? How big is the Artificial Saliva Industry?

Artificial Saliva Market Overview:

Artificial saliva is utilized for treating xerostomia. Furthermore, artificial saliva helps by moisturizing desiccated oral tissues. Apart from this, the physical & biological characteristics of artificial saliva are the same as that of normal human saliva. In addition to this, the former is an integration of buffering agents, flavoring agents, and cellulose derivatives. Saliva replacement can be accessed as a spectrum of agents such as gels, mouthwash, liquids, sprays, mouthwash, oils, toothpaste, and chewing gums.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/artificial-saliva-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Industry Growth Factors & Restraints:

High spending on oral care products will steer the growth of the global artificial saliva market over the forthcoming years. As per the World Health Organization, oral disorders are the fourth most costly ailments to treat across emerging as well as developed countries. Rise in cases of cancer leading to chemotherapy has led to the occurrence of dry mouth, thereby prompting the global market growth trends.

The utilization of artificial saliva assists in the prevention of dysphagia and this has led to massive expansion of the global market. Humongous popularity of oral sprays, oral gels, and oral liquids in dentistry has bolstered the growth of the global market. Huge per capita spending on oral care products is likely to accelerate the growth of the market across the globe. Nevertheless, the easy availability of apt alternative products for treating dry mouth can put brakes on the growth of the artificial saliva industry globally.

However, escalating demand for minimizing the proliferation of microbes in the mouth along with the need for preventing infection of oral cavities can generate new vistas of growth for the global artificial saliva industry.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/artificial-saliva-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.7 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 11.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.6% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Biocosmetics Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., CCMed Ltd, Cipla Ltd., Forward Science, ICPA Health Pvt. Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Mission Pharmacal Company, Perrigo Company PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Midatech Pharma PLC, Laboratorios Kin S.A., and others. Segments Covered By Product, Age-Group, Distribution channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Artificial Saliva Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global artificial saliva market is divided into product, age group, distribution channel, and region.

The product segment of the artificial saliva market is sub-segmented into oral sprays, gels, oral liquids, oral solutions, and powders segments. Furthermore, the oral sprays segment, which accounted for more than 33% of the global artificial saliva market revenue in 2022, is slated to retain its dominant status in the forecasting timeline. The segmental surge in the coming years can be credited to the growing demand for these products by customers due to its user-friendly characteristics. Apart from this, oral sprays are cost-effective and are easily available as a physician’s prescription is not required for its purchase.

On the basis of distribution channel, the artificial saliva industry across the globe is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, mail order pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies segments. The mail order pharmacies segment, which led the distribution channel segment in 2022, is set to contribute a major share of the global industry in the upcoming years. The growth of the segment in the ensuing timeline can be due to easy access to artificial saliva products in mail order pharmacies. In addition to this, mail order pharmacies provide large-scale advantages including discount offers, personal customer service, and easy medicine refilling.

On the basis of age group, the global artificial saliva market is sectored into adults and pediatric segments.

The global artificial saliva market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Oral Sprays

Oral Liquids

Oral Solutions

Gels

Powders

By Age-Group

Adults

Pediatric

By Distribution channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

To Get More Insights and Forecasts, Read: | Artificial Saliva Market By Product (Oral Sprays, Oral Liquids, Oral Solutions, Gels, And Powders), By Age-Group (Adults And Pediatric), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, And Hospital Pharmacies), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global artificial saliva market include –

Biocosmetics Laboratories

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

CCMed Ltd

Cipla Ltd.

Forward Science

ICPA Health Pvt. Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mission Pharmacal Company

Perrigo Company PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC

Laboratorios Kin S.A.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the artificial saliva market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030). In terms of revenue, the artificial saliva market size was valued at around US$ 8.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2030.

The global artificial saliva market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to escalating demand for effective modes of treating dry mouth with either combination therapy or artificial saliva for normalizing the flow of saliva.

Based on product, the oral sprays segment is predicted to contribute a majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of distribution channel, the mail order pharmacies segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific Artificial Saliva market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/artificial-saliva-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Artificial Saliva industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Artificial Saliva Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Artificial Saliva Industry?

What segments does the Artificial Saliva Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Artificial Saliva Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Age-Group, Distribution channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7162

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America, which accounted for a major revenue share of the global artificial saliva market in 2022, is projected to lead the regional market growth over the forecast timespan. The regional market surge over 2023-2030 can be due to easy access to strong healthcare infrastructure and the availability of innovative artificial saliva products.

In addition to this, the rise in the spending capacity of customers in countries such as the U.S. and Canada will expand the scope of the regional market expansion. Surge in the frequency of Sjogren’s syndrome witnessed in the countries such as the U.S. will set a strong podium for the growth of the market in North America in the years ahead.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To Get More Insights | Request A Free Sample Copy of the Global Artificial Saliva Market

Recent Developments:

In the first half of 2021, Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a key pharmaceutical company, launched Mouth Kote-MD, an oral spray based on the concept of MycoDelens coined by New York Tech University. The initiative is likely to boost the growth of the global artificial saliva industry across the globe.

In the first quarter of 2023, HempStreet, an Indian medicinal cannabis company, entered into collaboration with MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a European bio-based pharma company, for launching ArtemiC, a nutraceutical mouth spray, for assisting patients to recover from severe COVID-19 symptoms. The move will provide impetus to the expansion of the artificial saliva market in India.

In the first half of 2023, Arlak Biotech, a key pharmaceutical company based in India, introduced Arlak Melatonin Spray for enhancing the body’s melatonin production for improving sleep for people affected by insomnia. The initiative will account majorly toward the expansion of the artificial saliva market in India.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Artificial Organ Bank Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-organ-bank-market

Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-tendons-and-ligaments-market

Artificial Limbs Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-limbs-market

Wearable Artificial Kidney Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wearable-artificial-kidney-market

Artificial Blood Vessels Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-blood-vessels-market

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/veterinary-artificial-insemination-market

Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-heart-lung-machine-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 7768 006 007

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on – LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube