Aspartame-based Artificial Sweeteners’ Demand to Burgeon at 4% CAGR through 2032

Rockville, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR offers in-depth research on the global artificial sweetener market for the forecast period of 2022 and 2032. The study offers crucial information on key growth aspects such as trends, opportunities, leading competitors’ strategies, and key drivers across 5 regions. Additionally, the report analyzes current trends in a number of different areas, including product, form, and end-use application.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Overall sales in the global artificial sweetener market are projected to surge at 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032). As per Fact.MR, demand in the market is predicted to reach US$ 7 Billion by the end of 2022.

Growth in the market is attributed to the rising consumption of zero- or low- calorie food products across the globe. With increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, thyroid, and cardiovascular diseases, consumers are opting for healthy diets, including food products with less calorie. Hence, adoption of artificial sweeteners has increased across the globe.

Further, increasing hectic lifestyle have urged the consumers to opt for ready-to-eat and processed food products such as breakfast cereals, energy drinks, and others. Rising consumption of these food & beverage items is anticipated to propel the demand for artificial sweeteners in the market.

To capitalize on this growing demand, key players are introducing high-quality artificial sweeteners as the substitute of sugar with low calorie. Saccharin, sodium benzoate, and aspartame are considered to be the most prevalent artificial sweeteners among leading players.

As per the study, aspartame is extensively used as artificial sweetener among food & beverage manufacturers. This product is considered to be better than conventional sugar and is used in several beverages such as low-calorie soft drinks, coffee, tea, yogurt, and others. Further, with rising inclination towards clean label ingredients and healthy food products, the demand in the market is predicted to rise by 1.7x over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The U.K. is projected to account for 3 out of 10 sales in the global artificial sweetener market over the forecast period.

China artificial sweetener market is slated to grow at 3% CAGR during the assessment period.

Based on product type, the aspartame segment is anticipated to register growth at 4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

In terms of end-use application, the beverage segment will witness fastest growth over the upcoming decade.

India and Japan are likely to be the most remunerative artificial sweetener market across South & East Asia owing to the growing consumption of processed food products.

Growth Drivers:

Rising preference for low- and zero-calorie food & beverage products will propel the demand for artificial sweeteners.

Growing prevalence of diabetes and awareness related to dental care will aid the consumption of artificial sweeteners across the globe.

Surging consumption of packaged and processed food & beverage products is likely to boost the market.

Restraints:

Growing inclination towards organic and natural ingredients might hamper the sales in the market.

High investment and development cost for advanced technology will impede the growth in low- and middle-income economies.

Competitive Landscape:

Artificial sweetener manufacturers are integrating advanced biotechnology and processes to develop high-quality and healthy sweeteners to gain competitive edge. They are also relying on strategic collaborations and aiming for fast-track regulatory approvals to expand their product portfolio and strengthen footprints in the industry.

In October 2022, leading brand, Bonumose, announced the launch of its new product Tagatose and Allulose, an artificial sweetener with 92% and 70% sweetness of sucrose, but only 38% and 10% of calories, respectively. The company teamed up with European industrial biotechnology Brian Biotech to develop artificial sweeter with the help of cornstarch instead of lactose. This strategic alliance will aid the company to gain customer base as well revenue.

In December 2020, Sugar reduction solutions organization SweeGen announced the clearance of its artificial sweetener, Bestevia® stevia sweeteners from Brazil National Health and Surveillance Agency (ANVISA). This clearance will pave the way for lucrative revenues for the company as food & beverage manufacturers will now be able to use the sweetener as a food additive.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Roquette Freres

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

McNeil Nutritionals

PureCircle

NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc.

Zydus Wellness Ltd

JK Sucralose

MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO. LTD.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Artificial Sweetener Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global artificial sweetener market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of artificial sweetener through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Aspartame-based

Sucralose-based

Saccharin-based

Acesulfame-Potassium (Ace-K)-based

Cyclamate-based

Others

By End Use:

Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Dietary Supplements

Bread Spreads

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Applications

By Form:

Tablets

Powder

Syrups

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

