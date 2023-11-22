The global artificial tears market size was valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 & is projected to reach US$ 5.8 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% in forecast period 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new report by Future Market Insights, the global artificial tears market was valued at over US$ 3.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% over the course of the forecast period.

The healthcare industry is experiencing significant changes to develop a robust system to improve eye care. Nanomicellular technology is a strong system used in artificial tears production. These are utilized as pharmaceutical carriers for dissolving hydrophobic medications.

Substances like povidone simulate mucin’s function, tears’ adhesion to the ocular surface, and the component of the inner tear. Due to prolonged exposure to blue light emitted from digital screens, higher use of mobile phones, rising pollution levels, and dry weather spells, there has been a significant increase in dry eye symptoms among persons in their teens and 20s during the past five years.

“Increasing strategic activities among key players and rising focus toward developing new artificial tears are expected to witness an advancement over the forecast period,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

Glycerine tears are the leading segment of artificial tears and will hold around 26.4% market value share in 2024; glycerine eyes reduce the burning, itching, and feeling that something is in the eyes associated with dry eyes.

The solution is set to lead in terms of the dosage form of artificial tears with a projected market value share of around 29.2% by 2034.

By formulation, non-preservative-based is leading in the global artificial tears market and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR of 5.6% during the forecasted years with a market share of 55.2% in the year 2024.

Dry eye syndrome holds a substantial share of 34.2% in the artificial tears market, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Dry eye syndrome is a multifactorial ocular surface disease brought on by a breakdown in the tear film's equilibrium.

Retail pharmacies as a distribution channel are leading in the global artificial tears market. They are expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 4.6% during the forecast years, with a market share of 38.0% in 2024.

North America is the leading region with a value share of 30.9% in 2024, owing to the high prevalence of ocular problems such as eye allergies.

Artificial Tears Market Size:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2023 Historical Data Available for 2024 to 2034 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, BENELUX, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, GCC, South Africa and North Africa Key Market Segments Covered Ingredients, Dosage Form, Route of Administration, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled AbbVie, Inc.

Akorn, Inc.

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Johnson & Johnson

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC

Ocusoft

I- MED PHARMA

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Similasan Corporation

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

Novartis International AG

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Allergan plc

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

VISUfarma

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

NovaMedica LLC

ENTOD Research Cell UK Ltd

OASIS Medical, Inc

Abbott Medical Optics Inc Pricing Available upon Request

Market Competition

The market for artificial tears is fragmented, and several local, upcoming, and established players exist within the market. Key players have initiated marketing initiatives to educate the elderly population about the benefits of artificial tears while also attempting to improve the drugs with different specifications.

On 7 October 2019, Allergan plc announced three new over-the-counter (OTC) products: REFRESH RELIEVA, REFRESH RELIEVA PF (preservative-free) multidose, and REFRESH RELIEVA, respectively. This new line of artificial tear formulations is intended for contact lens wearers and was developed to reduce discomfort caused by eye dryness and to stop irritation.

On 5 November 2022, I-MED Pharma announced the launch of an innovative dry eye product portfolio in the United States. A company that offers a wide range of products, such as I-DROP artificial tears and I-LID ‘N LASH ocular hygiene cleaners.

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Glycerine Tears

Cellulose Tears

Oil-based Emulsion Tears

Polyethylene Glycol-based Tears

Sodium Hyaluronate Based Artificial Tears

Propylene Glycol-based Tears

By Dosage Form:

Solution

Ointment

Emulsion

Gel

Spray

Suspensions

By Formulation:

Preservative Based

Non-Preservative Based

By Indication:

Dry Eye Syndrome

Allergies

Infections

UV & Blue Light Protection

Contact Lens Moisture Retention

Others

By Distribution channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Ophthalmic Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

