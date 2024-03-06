Artificial Turf Industry size is expected to register 6.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rise in sports facilities.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artificial Turf Market is projected to be worth USD 141.6 billion in valuation by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing imperative for water conservation efforts is anticipated to propel the market growth. The rising water scarcity and drought conditions worldwide are contributing to the increasing preference for artificial turf as a sustainable solution for landscaping and sports surfaces. In addition to their water-efficient nature, these turfs require minimal irrigation compared to natural grass, further aligning the with conservation goals.

Additionally, with sports organizations and facilities seeking reliable, low-maintenance surfaces that enhance player performance, artificial turfs are gaining traction, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, in April 2023, TigerTurf launched Premier Pro Elite, it’s latest 3G artificial grass invention that combines two very robust unique yarn strands, monofilament, and fibrillating tape, to generate a specialized structure to lower infill splash.

Polypropylene-based artificial turfs to gain significant traction

In terms of material, the polypropylene artificial turf market is anticipated to witness high demand between 2024 and 2032 owing to its cost-effectiveness and durability for landscaping and sports surfaces. Due to their excellent resistance to wear and tear, UV stability, and low maintenance requirements, these turfs are popular for various applications. Additionally, polypropylene offers versatility in allowing the creation of realistic-looking grass surfaces that are ideal for residential lawns, commercial landscapes, and sports fields.

Growing demand from educational institutions

Artificial turf market from educational institutions application segment generated considerable revenue in 2023 and is estimated to depict notable growth through 2032. Schools, colleges, and universities are increasingly opting for artificial turfs for their sports fields, playgrounds, and recreational areas. Educational institutions prioritize the creation of safe and functional outdoor spaces for students for promoting physical activity and sports programs. With multiple schools investing in modernizing their facilities and promoting sports activities, the demand for artificial turfs in the educational sector will continue to drive significant market growth.

APAC to provide lucrative growth opportunities

Asia Pacific artificial turf market is set to expand at a robust growth rate from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid urbanization, increasing population density, and the rising popularity of sports and recreational activities. Countries including China, India, and Australia are witnessing significant investments in sports infrastructure, including stadiums, golf courses, and recreational parks, further boosting the market expansion. For instance, in April 2023, the Union Territory of Ladakh received its first well-furnished open Astro football turf stadium, coupled with a synthetic track, as part of the Khelo India Program, which is a push by the Government of India to reinvigorate sports culture.

Artificial Turf market Participants

The competitive landscape of the artificial turf industry includes prominent firms like Dow Inc., Sport Group, Act Global, FieldTurf, CoCreation Grass, Global Syn-Turf, SYNLawn, Condor Group, Shaw Industries Group, EasyTurf, TenCate Grass, ForeverLawn, Polytan, and Tarkett, among others. These key players are continuously investing in R&D and introducing advanced technologies for improved durability and performance. They are also emphasizing strategic partnerships with sports organizations and facilities to further enhance their market presence and drive innovations. For instance, in January 2024, TenCate created artificial grass without PFAs (polyfluoroalkyl compounds), which have been proven to be detrimental to humans and animals.

