Artisan Brings American Farmhouse to US Garages

New door series inspired by reclaimed barn wood is actually high-density urethane for lightweighing, low maintenance, and authentic barn wood look

American Farmhouse garage door series from Artisan Custom Doorworks

MORGANTOWN, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Custom Doorworks, a Morgantown, PA-based crafter of finely detailed garage doors, has added a new line that celebrates the American Farmhouse. The composite with steel frame doors are premium design, faux barn wood to deliver high curb appeal with minimal maintenance. According to Matt Courtney, Artisan’s President, “A recent custom project involved building three garage doors from reclaimed barn wood. The results were phenomenal and we wanted to share the look, so we were inspired to recreate it with high-density urethane.”

American Farmhouse gives door dealers an exciting new product to bring to homeowners (and vice versa). The high curb appeal doors are loaded with features that also make them attractive to own. Composite construction is resistant to bugs, moisture, and rot, making the doors virtually maintenance-free. That extends to special finishes that are more UV-resistant than traditional garage door finishes. By using urethane, Artisan has ensured very lightweight doors, so there is less strain on garage door openers, door hardware, and springs.

Customizing the doors to personal tastes is easy, whether for new construction or remodeling. Single and double doors are available in planks or swing configurations and standard sizes from 8’ to 25’. Artisan offers a wide range of windows, lites, and hardware choices. In addition, American Farmhouse is available in 30 authentic finishes – greens, blues, classics and natural barn wood tones, all in solid or driftwood versions.

An online price calculator allows dealers, architects, and homeowners to obtain free estimates. It can be found at artisandoorworks/farmhouse. Warranties are five years on finishes and delamination, three years on operating hardware (hinges, rollers, springs, and cables).

Artisan prides itself on being craftsmen vs. manufacturers of custom garage doors. The company is constantly assessing traditional methods of construction and devising ways to improve upon them. Artisan was the first company to use a full-face frame system, offers a true-divided window system that is 5x stronger than the competition, offers a proprietary pressure-laminating system, and pre-finishes every component of factory-finished garage doors before assembly and final finishing.

For more information on American Farmhouse, contact: Artisan Doorworks, 975 Hemlock Road, Morgantown, PA 19543, 888-913-9170, artisandoorworks.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8e9af9d-3fa2-4aa1-aeca-9124f7f92d24

