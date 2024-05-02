MILWAUKEE, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners is pleased to announce the successful final close of the Artisan Dislocation Opportunities Fund. The Fund secured over $160 million in commitments, surpassing the team’s initial fundraising target.
