MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) (the “Company” or “Artisan Partners”) today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and declared a quarterly dividend. The full March 2024 quarter earnings release and investor presentation can be viewed at www.apam.com .

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on April 24, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Hosting the call will be Eric Colson, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Gottlieb, President, and C.J. Daley, Chief Financial Officer. Supplemental materials that will be reviewed during the call are available on the Company’s website at www.apam.com. The call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Company’s website. Listeners may also access the call by dialing 877.328.5507 or 412.317.5423 for international callers; the conference ID is 10187115. A replay of the call will be available until May 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), by dialing 877.344.7529 or 412.317.0088 for international callers; the replay conference ID is 4976346. An audio recording will also be available on the Company’s website.

