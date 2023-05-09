MILWAUKEE, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of April 30, 2023 totaled $138.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $66.9 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $71.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of April 30, 2023 – ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $20,133 Global Discovery 1,434 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,249 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,196 Global Equity Team Global Equity 420 Non-U.S. Growth 13,806 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,013 China Post-Venture 171 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,658 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,834 Value Income 11 International Value Team International Value 35,156 International Explorer 177 Global Value Team Global Value 22,922 Select Equity 329 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 813 Credit Team High Income 7,996 Credit Opportunities 167 Floating Rate 46 Developing World Team Developing World 3,553 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,645 Antero Peak Hedge 589 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 26 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 67 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 11 Total Firm Assets Under Management (“AUM”) $138,422

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $56 million.

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

