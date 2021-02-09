Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management (“AUM”) as of January 31, 2021 totaled $156.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $81.4 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.1 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY As of January 31, 2021 – ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $26,237 Global Discovery 2,089 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,872 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,618 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,862 Non-U.S. Growth 21,230 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,603 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,284 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,624 International Value Team International Value 24,114 International Small Cap Value2 16 Global Value Team Global Value 21,714 Select Equity 17 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 699 Credit Team High Income 6,499 Credit Opportunities2 99 Developing World Team Developing World 9,409 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,623 Antero Peak Hedge2 898 Total Firm Assets Under Management (“AUM”) $156,507

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own private funds.

2 Prior to this report, assets under management in the International Small Cap Value, Credit Opportunities, and Antero Peak Hedge strategies were aggregated and reported as “other assets under management.”

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

