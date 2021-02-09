Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management (“AUM”) as of January 31, 2021 totaled $156.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $81.4 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.1 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of January 31, 2021 – ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $26,237  
Global Discovery 2,089  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,872  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,618  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 2,862  
Non-U.S. Growth 21,230  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,603  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,284  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,624  
International Value Team  
International Value 24,114  
International Small Cap Value2 16  
Global Value Team  
Global Value 21,714  
Select Equity 17  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 699  
Credit Team  
High Income 6,499  
Credit Opportunities2 99  
Developing World Team  
Developing World 9,409  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,623  
Antero Peak Hedge2 898  
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management (“AUM”) $156,507  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own private funds.

2 Prior to this report, assets under management in the International Small Cap Value, Credit Opportunities, and Antero Peak Hedge strategies were aggregated and reported as “other assets under management.”

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.